CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $129,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.16 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

