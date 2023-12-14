CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Buys 24,341 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2,015.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $404.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.84 and its 200-day moving average is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.