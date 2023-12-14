Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,788.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.