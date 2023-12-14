Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

