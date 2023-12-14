Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $308.11. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

