Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 320,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $404.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.