Chariot (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.08 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 4564999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

Chariot Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.73.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

