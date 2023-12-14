Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

