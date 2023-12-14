Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $526.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.