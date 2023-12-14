Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

