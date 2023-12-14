Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.3 %

CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.