Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.
Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Further Reading
