Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $432.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

