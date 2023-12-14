Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 392.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.