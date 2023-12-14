Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Buys 2,387 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,343,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 142,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

