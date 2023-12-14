Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

