Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

