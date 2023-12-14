Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 1,532 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Read More
