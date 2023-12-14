Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $67.16 on Thursday, hitting $3,491.38. 40,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,035.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,494.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

