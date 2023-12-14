BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
