Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

BA stock opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $251.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

