Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

