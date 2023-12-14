Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

