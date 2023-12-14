Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $312.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $350.97.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

