Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

