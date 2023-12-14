Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after purchasing an additional 454,091 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $49.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

