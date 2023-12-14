Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 419.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

