Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

