Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

