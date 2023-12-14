Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

