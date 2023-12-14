Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.