aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $70.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

