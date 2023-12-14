Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $325.15

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $325.15, but opened at $335.00. Atrion shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 2,251 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATRI

Atrion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.