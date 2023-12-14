Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.08.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.