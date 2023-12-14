Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
AMAT stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.