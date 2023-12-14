Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 639 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.75. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.