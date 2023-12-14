Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

