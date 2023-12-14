Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $343.65 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.20. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.