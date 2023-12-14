Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.13 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.0 %

SHW stock opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $304.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.