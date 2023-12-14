Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 and sold 1,507 shares valued at $65,570. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

