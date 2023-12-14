Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc Sells 4,565 Shares

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $49,165.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.
Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ACAX opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.
Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition
Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
