Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells $507,375.36 in Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 45,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $507,375.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $49,165.05.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $985,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

