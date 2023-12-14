Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 5,605 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

