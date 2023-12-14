Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 289,341 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,341 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $28,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

