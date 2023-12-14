Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 199,116 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,116 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

