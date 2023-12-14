Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 15,249 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

