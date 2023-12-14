Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

