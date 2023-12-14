Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $418,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

