Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $125.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

