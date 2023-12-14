Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 294 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RYE stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

